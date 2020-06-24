Photo Essay: Hearts for Rifle
Group rallies together to show support for Rifle Police Department and all of the first responders that serve the community
Last week, the efforts of two local women covered the exterior and windows of the Rifle Police Department with hearts to show local officers some love.
Co-organizer Jessey Yeager said she saw a post on social media in which a group of citizens got together and decorated the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in Grand Junction.
“They had posted hearts all over the building and I just thought it was a great opportunity for the Rifle community to come out to show support for the Rifle PD. Just give them some love and support,” Yeager said.
During the heat of the afternoon parents and children took a few moments out of their day to write a message on a heart and tape it to the windows in front of the department.
One by one the windows and doors filled up with personal messages of how the department has helped and drawings inspired by local officers.
Support Local Journalism
“We just thought this was a good way to give an opportunity to the community to show their support for law enforcement in general,” co-organizer Kelly Bartunek said. “Our police department has a really good reputation in the city; we wanted to give the time in light of recent events that have been really tough on police officers.”
Bartuneks has first-hand experience of what it is like for law enforcement officers. Her husband Jared Bartunek, is a corporal and K-9 officer with the Rifle Police Department.
In conversations at home her husband has told her about all the positive feedback he has received while in uniform and on duty.
“His morale has been boosted by members of the community really stepping up and showing support,” Kelly said.
The kindness didn’t go unseen as several officers on duty either stopped by while on patrol or stepped out of the office taking a break from their reports.
“It’s fantastic to know that we have the support of our community, a lot of time on the news we don’t see it that way from the mainstream media,” Cpl. Jared Bartunek said. “It feels good.”
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User