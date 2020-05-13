Photo Essay: Into the wild
With a slight breeze at his back, Rifle chainsaw artist Joe Wenal carefully adds detail to the tail feathers of a bald eagle poised to take flight into the blue sky over Rifle Tuesday.
After a drenching day one Wenal called in his friend and fellow chainsaw artist Joe Srholez from Sweetwater to help speed up the project. Wenal said Mother Nature was much kinder the second day on the job he was commissioned to do by property owners Jim and Katherine Nichols.
A cougar, bear, a pack of wolves and the soaring bald eagle can be seen in the large remains of the tree on Fifth Street in downtown Rifle.
Wenal hopes to have the piece finished this week depending on the weather.
