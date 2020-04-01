Photo Essay: LIFT-UP distributes emergency food to county residents | PostIndependent.com

Photo Essay: LIFT-UP distributes emergency food to county residents

News News | April 1, 2020

Kelly Williams, with LIFT-UP, prepares bags for volunteers to hand out to clients last week at teh Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

Buy Photo
LIFT-UP employee Rhonda Derhamner packs a bag with breakfast foods including cereal at outmeal Tuesday as LIFT-UP prepares emergency food bags for this weeks distribustions. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
FoodDistributionEssay-rct-040220
Buy Photo
Donated reusable bags filled with canned food wait for distribution last week at Garfield County Fsirgrounds. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
FoodDistributionEssay-rct-040220-2
Buy Photo
Rifle Police Officer Shelby McNeal directs traffic as cars fill the parking lot at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
FoodDistributionEssay-rct-040220-3
Buy Photo
With no school Rifle High School student Raelynn Hampton volunteers her time to help do client intake as cars line up at Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
FoodDistributionEssay-rct-040220-4
Buy Photo
TJ Roe, from LIFT-UP drops off bags of food for a walk-up client during last weeks food distribution at the Garfield County Fairground in Rifle. With the impacts of COVID-19 on Garfield County LIFT-UP continues its drive-thru format to recieve pre-packed emergency food bags. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
A1Standalone-rct-040220
Buy Photo
Snow falls as Monica Mull, with LIFT-UP directs traffic at Friday’s food distribution in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
FoodDistributionEssay-rct-040220-6
Buy Photo
Jaycob Hampton opens a trunk as he and other volunteers load cars with emergency food bags last week at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
FoodDistributionEssay-rct-040220-8
Buy Photo
Cars line up as a group of walk-up clients leave the Garfield County Fairgrounds last week in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
FoodDistributionEssay-rct-040220-8
Buy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more