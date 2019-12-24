Photo essay: Lights, Christmas, action

Have you seen the Christmas lights shining brightly in Canyon Creek just at the west end of South Canyon? As a new Canyon Creek resident Paul Carlson started the process of hanging lights around his home in October which can easily be seen from Interstate 70. He has been collecting Christmas lights for the last 10 years at least. Carlson set up 6 different timers to control his estimated 20,000 lights hanging from every tree and fence post in his yard. After living on Palmer Avenue in Glenwood for many, many years he is excited that now he can leave his lights on throughout the night for any passersby to enjoy while commuting or traveling.