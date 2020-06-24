Photo Essay: March on Rifle | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photo Essay: March on Rifle

News News |

Kyle Mills
  

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Black Lives Matter and pro-police supporters were joined by a few other groups as they marched through Rifle marking Juneteenth anniversary.

Participants in the pro-police gathering hold american flags as thye wait for the march through Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-9
Buy Photo
Participants in the Black Lives Matter march gather near city hall as they prepare to make the walk to the Police Department. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Buy Photo
Peter and Dawn Hayes show their support for the local police department as they prepare to march down Railroad Avenue last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-4
Buy Photo
Black Lives Matter marchers begin the trek from downtown Rifle to the police department during last week’s event in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-3
Buy Photo
A few of the younger members of the pro-police march wait along Railroad Avenue for the march to the police department to begin last Friday in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-2
Buy Photo
Participants in last Friday’s march gather at the intersection of Third Street and Railroad Avenue. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-5
Buy Photo
Black Lives Matter participants walk by pro-police supporters as they march through the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Thurs Street Friday evening in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-6-1
Buy Photo
A community member volunteering with the Farmers Market takes a moment to flash a peace sign as the march makes its way down Railroad Avenue. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-8
Buy Photo
Participants from both sides make their way past the post office as they march through Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-12
Buy Photo
Black Lives Matter participants walk by a mural of the Colorado River Valley as they march through Rifle to mark the anniversary of Juneteenth. Hundreds of BLM supporters and pro-police supporter gathered in Rifle for the event. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-14
Buy Photo
Members of pro-police group gather along Railroad Avenue during a march by Black Lives Matter supporter marking Juneteenth last Friday in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-7
Buy Photo
Two bikers rumble by the Black Lives Matter march down Railroad Avenue during last Friday’s rally in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-11
Buy Photo
A biker shows his support for the police as the Black Lives Matter march makes its way through Rifle last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-13-1
Buy Photo
Pro-police supporter show their patriotism as they walk across from City Market on their way to the police Department last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-15
Buy Photo
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter supporters chant as they march towards the police department to mark the anniversary of Juneteenth. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-16
Buy Photo
A group of bikers slowly ride down Railroad Avenue next to the Black Lives Matter march last Friday in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-17
Buy Photo
Participants from Black Lives Matter march are greeted with a peace symbol from a community member last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-18
Buy Photo
Wearing protective masks participants in the Black Lives Matter march file past the new swimming pool last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-19
Buy Photo
Wearing protective masks participants in the Black Lives Matter march file past the new swimming pool last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-20
Buy Photo
Law enforcement officers with Carbondale Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office help keep distance between both sides participating in last Friday’s march through Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-21
Buy Photo
Members of the Black Lives Matter march yell out chants as they gather in the parking lot of the police department. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-22
Buy Photo
Participants in last Friday’s march gather near the fire department last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-23
Buy Photo
Members of the Black Lives Matter raise their fists during a moment of silence in the parking lot of the police department. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-24
Buy Photo
Participants in last Friday’s march gather near the police department last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-25
Buy Photo
Participants in the Black Lives Matter March walk in front of the Rifle Police Department after making the 16-block trek from city hall last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-26
Buy Photo
Participants in last Friday’s march gather for a prayer near the Rifle Metro Pool. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
JuneteenthMarch-rct-062520-27
Buy Photo
Participants in last Friday’s march through Rifle make their way back downtown. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Participants in last Friday’s march through Rifle make their back downtown.
Buy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more