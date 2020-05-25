Photo Essay: Memorial Day 2020 Rifle, Colorado | PostIndependent.com
Photo Essay: Memorial Day 2020 Rifle, Colorado

Kyle Mills
  

American Legion Post 78 in Rifle honored fallen veterans with annual flag placing at Rose Hill Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.

With the help from volunteers Americna Legion Post 78 in Rifle prepare to add flags to veterans graves at Rose Hill Cemetery last Thursday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
A sticker acknowledges a veteran buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Connie Hollenbeck of Rifle places a flag to honor a veteran buried at Rose Hill Cemetery last Thursday. Hollenbeck, the president of the American Legion Auxiliary has volunteered to honor the soldiers for more than a decade. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
An American flag adorns the marker of a veteran buried in Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
