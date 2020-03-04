Photo Essay: Raising the curtain
It takes a village of staff, board members and volunteers to help put on a show each and every performance for members of the New Ute Theatre Society
Activity fills the grand halls and back rooms of the historic Ute Theater long before the acts take the stage for a show.
For New Ute Theatre Society board members, theater staff and volunteers the day begins eight to nine hours before the first note of music fills the art deco theater on Fourth Street in Rifle.
Last Saturday the Ute hosted rock band The Young Dubliners for the fourth year in a row.
Colorado River Valley favorites, the Young Dubs, as some locals like to call them, sold out the venue with nearly 300 patrons packed into the theatre.
“A sold-out crowd is what we are striving for. We want everyone in the Colorado River Valley to know about the Ute,” New Ute Theatre Society board member Tanya Giard said.
“It’s a place where communities can gather and enjoy the nostalgia the Ute offers. The growth in the theater’s popularity means more business for downtown Rifle — the restaurants benefit, the hotels benefit, and therefore the city of Rifle benefits.”
With seven volunteers helping the staff and NUTS board members, the show went off without a hitch.
Ute Manager Wayne Pleasants said The Young Dubliners returned for their biggest show yet at the Ute.
“We received great audience response to the demo Meyer Sound system, and everything came together thanks to staff, volunteers and a great band.”
Working with Snob Productions out of Junction, the theater demoed a new sound system it hopes to purchase and install later this year.
The New Ute Theatre Society will present the next big show Saturday with the Outlaw Country show featuring four bands including, Hogan and Moss, Feeding Giants, The Queen Bee Trio (featuring Aundrea Ware, Joey Ball and Portia Rogers), and The Rust Statler Duo.
