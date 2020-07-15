Photo Essay: Relief from the heat
The mercury level in western Garfield County rose to near triple digits, forcing residents and visitors to seek the closest relief in site.
Whether it was just a shady spot just off the interstate or the local police department handing out free snow cones, people took advantage of anything and everything they could find.
And a lucky few were able to enjoy the pristine waters of both Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap as they looked for a change in temperature.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User