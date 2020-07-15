Photo Essay: Relief from the heat

From left, Evalee Reider, PJ Thomas, Camille Thomas and Erin Reider enjoy the cool refreshment of a snow cone in the shade at the Rifle Police Department last Friday. The event organized by Rifle Police Public Information Officer Robin Steffen served more than 400 free snow cones to help combat the heat wave.

The mercury level in western Garfield County rose to near triple digits, forcing residents and visitors to seek the closest relief in site.

Whether it was just a shady spot just off the interstate or the local police department handing out free snow cones, people took advantage of anything and everything they could find.

And a lucky few were able to enjoy the pristine waters of both Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap as they looked for a change in temperature.

Kenzlee Bowler enjoys the cool relief of a snow cone Friday at Rifle Police Department. Robin Steffen, public information officer for the department said she wanted to seize the opportunity to reconnect with the community with the event. More than 400 snow cones were given out last Friday.

Visitors to the Lion’s Park rest area seek shade from the near triple digit heat Saturday in Rifle. The heat wave that has taken hold of western Colorado continues to bring high temperatures to Garfield County.

People line the shore of Grass Valley Reservoir at Harvey Gap State Park Saturday near Silt.

A jet ski rider proves its impossible not to smile while taking a spin on the water at Rifle Gap State Park.

Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein makes sure everyone has a straw as the department hands out free snow cones last Friday.

A ground squirrel takes in a little sun on the rocks near Rifle Gap State Park.

Rifle Gap State Park reservoir thrives with activity as boaters enjoy the brisk water north of Rifle Saturday. The thermometer hit 99 Saturday just 2 degrees from the record high of 102 set back in 1934.

Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein adds a little mango flavor to a snow cone for a visitor to the station last Friday.

