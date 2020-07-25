Photo Essay: Rifle High School Class of 2020 | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photo Essay: Rifle High School Class of 2020

News News |

Kyle Mills
  

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Members of the Rifle High School Class of 2020 prepare to line up for the first of three graduation ceremonies Saturday morning at Bear Field.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Rifle High School Class of 2020 procession makes there way into Bear Stadium for the first of three graduation ceremonies Saturday morning.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Parents and family members watch as the second of three groups of the Class of 2020 graduate at Bear Stadium in Rifle Saturday.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Members of the Class of 2020 participate in in-person graduation Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Family members watch graduation from a distance Saturday. Each graduate were only allowed two family members during commencement ceremonies due to county and state restrictions.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Rifle High School principal John Arledge gets a big hug from Garrett Robinson as he walks during graduation Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
A member of the Rifle High School Class of 2020 is all smiles after receiving her diploma Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
A member of the Rifle High School Class of 2020 is all smiles after receiving her diploma Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
A member of the Rifle High School Class of 2020 is all smiles as he prepares to receive his diploma Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Many of the member of the Rifle High School Class of 2020 wore masks during graduation ceremonies Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
A member of the Rifle High School Class of 2020 is all smiles after receiving her diploma Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Members of the Rifle High School Class of 2020 take a moment to pose for pictures with a staff member after receiving their diplomas Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Rifle High School Class of 2020 participate in graduations ceremonies Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Garfield School District Re-2 staff members disinfect and clean the chairs in-between ceremonies Saturday at Bear Stadium.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo
Members of the Rifle High School Class of 2020 walk out of Bear Stadium for the final time Saturday after in=person graduation ceremonies.
Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Buy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more