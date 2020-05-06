Photo Essay: Rifle Parks and Recreation tree brigade | PostIndependent.com
Photo Essay: Rifle Parks and Recreation tree brigade

Rifle Parks and Recreation Department spruces up the new pool and Metro Park to observe Arbor Day

Kyle Mills
  

Dust fills the air as a crew from Parks and Recreation department plant trees around the new aquatics faciltiy in Rifle Tuesday morning. The new trees, part of an Arbor Day proclamation from the city, will help create shade for pool visitors. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Tom Whitmore, Austin Rickstrew and Rian Wright slowly move trees into the pool site Monday in preparation for Tuesday’s tree planting. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Colby Rennie carefully sets a tree in place along the fence inside the new pool in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Tom Whitmore, Rifle Parks and Recreation Director talks with the tree planting crew on hand of Tuesday in Metro Park. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
The tree planting crew removes the burlap from the root ball of the first of 15 trees that are being planted around the new aquatics facility in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Delaney Phillips and Nichole Boyer haul hoses into place as tree are planted around the perimeter of the new pool facility Tuesday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Kamira Trent helps maneuver a tree during Tuesday’s tree planting. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Wire is removed from the root ball of a tree before planting it near the new lap pool.(Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
