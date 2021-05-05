PHOTO ESSAY: Rifle rips it up against The Academy

Rifle senior Bryce Rowley celebrates the win over The Academy on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

It was a close game, but after some thrilling back-and-forth plays the Rifle Bears were able to pull off the 28-20 victory over The Academy on May 1.

Now, Rifle has their sights set on a big, 3A semifinal playoff game against cross-county rival Glenwood Springs.

The Rifle football team puts their helmets together after beating The Academy on Saturday.

Rifle senior Embrey Marantino after making a huge play that led to a touchdown during Saturday’s game against The Academy.

Fans cheer on the Rifle Bears on Saturday.

Addy Mackley, 11, takes some photos during Saturday’s game between Rifle and The Academy.

