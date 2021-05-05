PHOTO ESSAY: Rifle rips it up against The Academy
It was a close game, but after some thrilling back-and-forth plays the Rifle Bears were able to pull off the 28-20 victory over The Academy on May 1.
Now, Rifle has their sights set on a big, 3A semifinal playoff game against cross-county rival Glenwood Springs.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
