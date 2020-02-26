Photo Essay: Senior Night Rifle High School | PostIndependent.com

Photo Essay: Senior Night Rifle High School

News | February 26, 2020

Theresa Hamilton
Rifle Cheerleader Amy Corona celebrates senior night at Rifle High School last week.
Natalie Schauster shares a moment with her Dad as part of the senior night celebration at Rifle High School last week.
SeniorNight-rct-022720-1
Taylor Davis reflects on her career at Rifle High School with her mother as part of senior night at Rifle High School.
SeniorNight-rct-022720-2
Jahaira Luna and her parents celebrate senior night at Rifle High School last week.
SeniorNight-rct-022720-3
Jennifer Robinson hugs her son Garrett at Rifle HIgh School senior night activities last week.
SeniorNight-rct-022720-5
Erin Pressler gives her son Carter a hug during senior night activities at Rifle High School last week.
SeniorNight-rct-022720-4
Amy Lujan hugs her son Trey at Rifle HIgh School senior night activities last week.
SeniorNight-rct-022720-6
Rifle High School school Resource Officer Stephanie Straw made her RHS cheerleading debut at senior night.
SeniorNight-rct-022720-1

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more