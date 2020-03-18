Photo Essay: Slowing the Spread
Residents and businesses take steps to prevent further outbreak in western Garfield County after two presumptive positives of the novel coronavirus come back in the county. The new social distancing order has all schools, events and gatherings suspended or canceled throughout the county until further notice.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local
CMC cancels spring graduation at all campuses
CMC cancels all spring commencement ceremonies to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.