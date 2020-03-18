Photo Essay: Slowing the Spread

With the outbreak of COVID-19 in western Garfield County, Grand River Health is restricting access to both the clinic and hospital, taking precautions by disallowing walk-in primary care appointments. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)



Residents and businesses take steps to prevent further outbreak in western Garfield County after two presumptive positives of the novel coronavirus come back in the county. The new social distancing order has all schools, events and gatherings suspended or canceled throughout the county until further notice.

A sign greets Brickhouse Italian Restaurant customers explaining the take-out or delivery-only options after the statewide shutdown of dine-in restaurants. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

Garfield Re-2 bus driver Cheri Ruark hands out lunches to children at Davidson Park Wednesday in Rifle. The school district has been handing out breakfast and lunches to students during the extended spring break. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)



