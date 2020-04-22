Photo Essay: Spring on the Ponds | PostIndependent.com
Photo Essay: Spring on the Ponds

With the stay at home order scheduled to end soon western Garfield County residents are flocking to the Rifle Ponds to enjoy the weather and outdoor recreation opportunities

Kyle Mills
  

With the Roan Plateau looming in the background, anglers enjoy the warm late April temperatures at the Rifle Ponds along I-70. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
With empty talons an adult Osprey shakes off the water from a dive into the Rifle Ponds looking for some afternoon prey Tuesday in Rifle. The large fish-eating raptor also know as a sea hawk, can be found stalking the waters of Garfield County. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
With the warm weather and recent showers a tree begins to show shades of green as spring takes hold in western Garfield County. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Tuesday’s 60 degree temperatures had residents flocking to the Rifle Ponds testing their luck try to snag the catch of the day. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
A few geese take up residence on a small island in the middle of one of the Rifle ponds Monday in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
The sunshine an d a little breeze Tuesday provided ideal conditions for a stroll around the pond. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
