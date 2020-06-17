Photo Essay: Urban Oasis

With a loud cheer one by one patrons filed into the new swimming facility in Rifle earlier this week.

In under 300 calendar days the city of Rifle and FCI Constructors Inc. were able to transform the half-century old Art Dague Pool into the new state of the art Rifle Metro Pool.

The approximately $8 million facility boast a new 6-lane lap pool, a zero-depth entry pool with a play structure, a flow channel and family whirlpool in addition to the existing slide and plunge pool.

The pool is currently operating under state and county guidelines, allowing groups of 75 for a 1 hour, 45 minute session.

For ticket information and the pool schedule go to city’s website.

Tom Whitmore, Parks and Recreation Director, goes through his notes before a dedication ceremony for the new Rifle Metro Pool with members of the city council and city officials last Thursday.

Members of the Rifle city council including, Councilors Joe Carpenter, and Sean Strode, Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Hamilton, and Mayor Barb Clifton take a tour through the new locker rooms with Austin Rickstrew, recreation coordinator of aquatics.

Rifle city councilor Sean Strode, and Mayor Barb Clifton great the first visitors to the new Rifle Metro Pool Sunday. Winners of a drawing were able to get the first few laps at the new facility.

Families enjoy the zero-depth entry pool during Sunday’s soft opening at Rifle Metro Pool.

Aquatics Manager Jessica Wilson talks with the first pool patrons to test out the flow channel Sunday at the new Rifle Metro Pool.

Swimmers climb up the climbing walls before plunging back into the new six-lane lap pool Sunday.

Lifeguards keep watch during the soft opening event Sunday at Rifle Metro Pool.

Rifle city councilor Sean Strode takes his son Julian around the flow channel at the new Rifle Metro Pool Sunday.

Pool patrons enjoy the water that drops from the bucket in the new play structure in the zero-depth entry pool.

A trio of lifeguards works to roll up the lane lines after the morning lap swimming session, preparing the pool for the afternoon open swim sessions to begin.

Pool Manager Justin Bankey helps a prospective employee with his paper work Monday at the Rifle Metro Pool.

