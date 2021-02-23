 Photo Essay: West Slope wintering | PostIndependent.com
Photo Essay: West Slope wintering

Post Independent staff share recent winter outdoor recreation photos

Staff Report
  

Blue skies beam over the Snowmass Monastery in January. The monastery was originally built in 1956 by members of the Cistercians of the Strict Observance.
Peter Baumann / Post Independent
Skiers take a moment to enjoy the scenery atop Sunlight Mountain Resort on Sunday. It was the second day of Sunlight’s annual Ski Spree and Taste of Sunlight.
Peter Baumann / Post Independent
Kiva the cattledog prances through the snow on a cloudy but mild day while hiking near New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Snow covers a field and the surrounding mountains on a cloudy but mild day near New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A returning chairlift and the sun trying to peek out on a powder day at Sunlight.
Jessica Peterson / Post Independent
A snowboarder edges out a turn on Sunlight Mountain.
Jessica Peterson / Post Independent
The terrain was steep and the powder moderately deep the morning of Feb. 5 atop Walsh’s run at Aspen Mountain, still referred to by locals as Ajax.
John Stroud / Post Independent
A couple of horses enjoy a Monday afternoon near Silt.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
With part of Rifle Gap Reservoir still covered in ice, anglers fish the open waters on the east part of the reservoir Monday afternoon.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

 

