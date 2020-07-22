Photo Essay: Worth the wait | PostIndependent.com
Photo Essay: Worth the wait

Kyle Mills
  

After waiting for two months and participating in a virtual graduation and parade Coal Ridge High School Class of 2020students finally get their day to walk in-person for their diplomas

Garfield School District Re-2 staff directs traffic into the parking lot as they prepare for Day One on the Coal Ridge High School in-person graduation ceremonies last Saturday in New Castle.
Parents and family members prepare to watch Coal Ridge High School in-person graduation last Saturday in New Castle.
Dressed in their caps and gowns two soon to be Coal Ridge High School graduates walk into the auxiliary gym for the procession last Saturday in New Castle.
Wearing a bedazzled face covering Coal Ridge High School principal Jackie Davis talks with other staff members as they waist the start to day two on in-person graduation ceremonies Sunday in New Castle.
Soon-to-be Coal Ridge High School graduates line up for their walk across the stage last Saturday in New Castle.
Soon-to-be Coal Ridge High School graduates patiently wait for the procession to start during Day Two of in-person graduation last Sunday in New Castle.
Graduates and their families listen to graduation speaker’s during Day One of Coal Ridge High Schools in-person commencement Saturday in New Castle.
Kyla Boyd sings the National Anthem to start Saturday’s in-person commencement in New Castle.
Blue skies filed with clouds great members of the Class of 2020 at Coal Ridge High School during Day Two of commencement Sunday in New Castle.
With decorated caps soon to be graduates of Coal Ridge High School wait to walk across the stage during Sunday’s in-person graduation in New Castle.
Members of the Coal Ridge High School Class of 2020 line up for the procession across the stage during Day Two of in-person commencement Sunday in New Castle.
Family members watch from their vehicles as graduation begins and seniors begin to walk across the stage Sunday in New Castle.
Belen Camuñez Sandoval carries a cutout picture of Matthew Cuadras-Dardon as she walks during Saturday’s in-person commencement. Cuadras-Dardon was unable to attend because he had already reported for service in the Marine Corps.
Family members of Matthew Cuadras-Dardon watch as Belen Camuñez Sandoval carry a cutout picture of him as she walks during Saturday’s in-person commencement. Cuadras-Dardon was unable to attend because he had already reported for service in the Marine Corps.
Soon to be Class of 2020 graduates make their way tot he stage as they walk for their in-person graduation Sunday in New Castle.
Coal Ridge High School staff and Garfield Re-2 staff applaud as students walk across the stage Sunday during Day Two of commencement ceremonies in New Castle.
Members of the Coal Ridge High School Class of 2020 make their way to their seats near their families during last Saturday’s ceremony.
Coal Ridge valdictorian Aidan Boyd speaks during Saturday’s in-person graduation in New Castle.
Members of the Coal Ridge High School Class of 2020 listen to speakers as they sit with their families during last Sunday’s ceremony.
Jared Lund gets a big huge from his mom after confirmation of his graduation during Saturday’s in-person ceremony in New Castle.
Coal Ridge High School graduates are all smiles after tossing their caps Sunday in New Castle.
Coal Ridge High School staff hands out yearbooks and diplomas after Saturday’s in-person graduation in New Castle.
Coal Ridge Athletic Director Ben Kirk, and Assistant Principal Michael Mikalakis hand out diplomas and yearbook to Class of 2020 graduates Sunday.
