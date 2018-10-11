Photo: First snow in Ironbridge

Photo: First snow in IronbridgeKyle Mills / Post IndependentOctober 11, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Kyle Mills / Post IndependentOctober 11, 2018It was near whiteout conditions in the Ironbridge neighborhood south of Glenwood Springs Thursday, as winter made an early appearance with substantial snowfall in the Roaring Fork Valley. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsSuspect facing felony charges in Glenwood Springs High School homecoming incidentRacial confrontation at Rifle City Market goes viralJankovsky, Stepp step up rhetoric in fiery Garfield County commissioner debateCamping ban among Glenwood Springs’ new standardized park rules