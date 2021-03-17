PHOTO GALLERY: Major renovation project begins in downtown Rifle

An excavator digs into Third Street in downtown Rifle. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



Last week marked the start of a major renovation project in downtown Rifle.

After Rifle City Council recently approved a $3.8 million contract with KSK Construction Group of Grand Junction, the highly anticipated revitalization project will improve a number of infrastructural issues in the area.

Waterlines will be replaced. New parking options will be added. Curbside appeal will be beautified.

Construction is slated to end in summer.

A man observes an excavator digging into Third Street in downtown Rifle. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



A construction worker operates an excavator in downtown Rifle. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



A crew performs “potholing” in downtown Rifle. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



Part of Third Street in downtown Rifle closed off due to major construction. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

