PHOTO GALLERY: Major renovation project begins in downtown Rifle
Last week marked the start of a major renovation project in downtown Rifle.
After Rifle City Council recently approved a $3.8 million contract with KSK Construction Group of Grand Junction, the highly anticipated revitalization project will improve a number of infrastructural issues in the area.
Waterlines will be replaced. New parking options will be added. Curbside appeal will be beautified.
Construction is slated to end in summer.
