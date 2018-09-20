Photo: Hispanic Heritage Night at Two Rivers Community School

Photo: Hispanic Heritage Night at Two Rivers Community SchoolKyle Mills / Post IndependentSeptember 20, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Kyle Mills / Post IndependentSeptember 20, 2018Students and their families enjoy an evening of fun at Two Rivers Community School in Glenwood Springs, as the school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Night Thursday with a mariachi band, food, games, dancing and other cultural activities. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsGlenwood Springs stalker sentenced to year in jailHunter dies from ATV crash in Flat TopsSnowmass bear killing prompts state investigation after neighbor confronts hunterParachute resident ready to turn triple digits this week