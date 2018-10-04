Photo: PAWS to Read at the Silt Library

Photo: PAWS to Read at the Silt LibraryOctober 4, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 4, 2018Six-year-old Kaylena Niederwerder reads a Dr. Seuss book to Canine Good Citizen Bounder during PAWS to Read at the Silt Library. PAWS to Read is every Tuesday at the Silt Library at 3:30 p.m. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsI-70 in Glenwood Canyon now fully open after semi crashWater pipe crashes down in Basalt apartment complex, forces evacuationMountain biker who died at Snowmass ID’d as Woody Creek local, kayaking expert