Photo: PAWS to Read at the Silt Library

Six-year-old Kaylena Niederwerder reads a Dr. Seuss book to Canine Good Citizen Bounder during PAWS to Read at the Silt Library. PAWS to Read is every Tuesday at the Silt Library at 3:30 p.m.