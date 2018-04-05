 Photo: Veterans enjoy lunch at Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge | PostIndependent.com

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Alex Ruman from California enjoys lunch with friends at the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon. This week was the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass. Roughly 400 disabled vets from across the United States spent the week taking part in outdoor recreational activities. The event has been taking place every year for the last 30 years. The Elks Lodge began volunteering and providing lunch around 10 years ago. The vets have the opportunity to eat a free lunch cooked by two local professional chefs, then spend the afternoon at the hot springs pool. This year's event was brought together by over 1,200 volunteers.