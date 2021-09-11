 PHOTOS: 10th annual Rally the Valley | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: 10th annual Rally the Valley

Chelsea Self
  

Valley View Hospital hosted the 10th annual Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park on Saturday. Participants had the option to take part in 1-mile walk or a float down the Colorado River. All proceeds go towards the integrated therapy services — massage, acupuncture, aromatherapy, yoga classes, etc. — a service provided for cancer patients and their caregivers at the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at no extra cost.

Valley View Hospital Calaway-Young Cancer Center representative Jo Bershenyi addresses the Rally the Valley rafters before they set off from Two Rivers Park for Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Walkers of all ages set off for the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday morning at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Walkers set off for the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday morning at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Walkers participate in the 1-mile walk at Two Rivers Park during Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Walkers of all ages set off for the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday morning at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Walkers participate in the 1-mile walk at Two Rivers Park during Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rafters prepare to set off and float the Colorado River for Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rafters set off from Two Rivers Park during Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People sign up at the registration tent for the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A dog wears a tie-dye Rally the Valley bandana before taking part in the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Local

