PHOTOS: 10th annual Rally the Valley

Valley View Hospital hosted the 10th annual Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park on Saturday. Participants had the option to take part in 1-mile walk or a float down the Colorado River. All proceeds go towards the integrated therapy services — massage, acupuncture, aromatherapy, yoga classes, etc. — a service provided for cancer patients and their caregivers at the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at no extra cost.

Valley View Hospital Calaway-Young Cancer Center representative Jo Bershenyi addresses the Rally the Valley rafters before they set off from Two Rivers Park for Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Walkers of all ages set off for the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday morning at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Walkers set off for the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday morning at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Walkers participate in the 1-mile walk at Two Rivers Park during Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Walkers of all ages set off for the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday morning at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Walkers participate in the 1-mile walk at Two Rivers Park during Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Rafters prepare to set off and float the Colorado River for Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Rafters set off from Two Rivers Park during Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

People sign up at the registration tent for the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A dog wears a tie-dye Rally the Valley bandana before taking part in the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

