PHOTOS: 113th annual Carbondale Potato Day

Volunteers lift the piping hot corn and potatoes from cooking pits at Sopris Park during Saturday's 113th annual Potato Day in Carbondale.
A break in the rain Saturday morning allowed Carbondale to celebrate their 113th annual Potato Day with a parade down Main Street and the unearthing of the meat, corn and potatoes which cooked in underground pits a few hours before the festivities.

A young parade goer looks on with excitement as floats and parade walkers make their way down Main Street in Carbondale for the 113th annual Potato Day on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A lady in a potato costume tosses bags of potato chips out to parade goers during Saturday’s 113th annual Potato Day in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A potato pup walks in the parade during Saturday’s 113th annual Potato Day in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young singer performs for the crowd during Saturday’s Potato Day parade down Main Street in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School football players stand together in the bed of a truck during Saturday’s Potato Day parade in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Former president Abe Lincoln sits on the back of a float during Saturday’s Potato Day in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A French bulldog sits and watches as the parade goes by during Saturday’s 113th annual Potato Day in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Volunteers open the cooking pit lid where meat, corn and potatoes roasted for several hours during Saturday’s 113th annual Potato Day in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Volunteers unearth cooked meat from the pits at Sopris Park during Saturday’s Potato Day in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A volunteer unearths the cooked corn and potatoes during Saturday’s 113th annual Potato Day in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People watch on while the cooked corn and potatoes are unearthed from the pits in Sopris Park on Saturday during the 113th annual Potato Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Cooked corn and potatoes sit and cool off after being taken out of the cooking pits underground in Sopris Park during Saturday’s 113th annual Potato Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

