 PHOTOS: 125th annual Strawberry Days Festival | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: 125th annual Strawberry Days Festival

Festival goers enjoy parade and free strawberries and ice cream

A young aspiring firefighter waves to the crowd while riding in a fire truck at the 125th annual Strawberry Days Parade down Pitkin Avenue on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Rocky Mountain Mini Train conductor smiles for the camera while giving train rides to kids at the 125th annual Strawberry Days at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People enjoy free strawberries and ice cream at the 125th annual Strawberry Days at Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Grizzly Hockey representatives take part in the 125th annual Strawberry Days Parade on Pitkin Avenue Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Salida Circus performs for the crowd at the 125th annual Strawberry Days at Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People watch as the Salida Circus performs at the 125th annual Strawberry Days in Two Rivers Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Young girls take a ride in the Rocky Mountain Mini Train at the 125th annual Strawberry Days at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A girl looks in awe at her sliced mango while checking out the food vendors at the 125th annual Strawberry Days at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Two-year-old Abby eats free strawberries and ice cream at the 125th annual Strawberry Days at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young girl dressed in her strawberry best watches as the 125th annual Strawberry Days Parade goes by on Pitkin Avenue on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young boy looks excitedly at one of the parade floats at the 125th annual Strawberry Days Parade down Pitkin Avenue on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young parade goer waits eagerly for more candy at the 125th annual Strawberry Days Parade down Pitkin Avenue on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Two girls take their photo at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park photo booth at the 125th annual Strawberry Days at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People walk around the check out the vendors on Friday evening at the 125th annual Strawberry Days at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
EVENING

Andel Burrios, 10, of Glenwood Springs, tears into a turkey leg during Strawberry Days on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
People groove to live music at Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Cody Mahon, left, Natalya Helnick and their 10-month-old son, Declan enjoy Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
People dance during a live performance at Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The Martini Shot, of Colorado Springs, performs during Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

