PHOTOS: 2018 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo

Trick riding legacy, Haley Ganzel makes her way around the arena with the flag to open up to PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding night at the 2018 Garfield County Fair on Wednesday evening. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A massive bull manages throw his rider to the ground during the PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2018 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday night. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Two rodeo clowns work to distract the massive bull while the cowboy tries to free his hand during the PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding night at the 2018 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A PRCA ProRodeo judge watches on as an Xtreme Bull Rider works to make the eight seconds during Wednesday night's portion of the 2018 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A cowboy hangs on for dear life during his ride to make eight seconds on Wednesday night during the PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rodeo performer Haley Ganzel stands barefoot on the back of two horses as she makes her way around the arena during the PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2018 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday evening. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Scenes from the 2018 Garfield County Fair Rifle, Colorado. Kyle Mills / Post Independent
Scenes from the 2018 Garfield County Fair concert featuring Midland and Jhn Pardi on Friday evening in Rifle. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young cowboy listens to Midland as they perform during the 2018 Garfield County Fair on Friday evening. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Midland lead singer Mark Wystrach performs for an excited crowd during the concert on Friday evening at the Garfield County Fair in Rifle. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Midland lead singer Mark Wystrach connects with the audience during their opening performance at the 2018 Garfield County Fair on Friday.Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Members of the audience get down and dance during Friday night's concert at the 2018 Garfield County Fair in Rifle. Chelsea Self / Post Independent