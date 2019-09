A sheepdog runs around to cut off the group of sheep while competing in the 2019 National Sheepdog Finals at Strang Ranch on Thursday afternoon. The event continues everyday through to Sunday the 15th.

The 2019 National Sheepdog Finals took place at Strang Ranch in Missouri Heights from Sept. 10-15. Handlers and dogs from all over North America took part in the multi-day competition and showed off their sheep herding and handling skills. The last time Strang Ranch hosted the finals was in 2016.

A sheepdog and handler work together to herd the sheep into a small pen at the 2019 National Sheepdog Finals last week at Strang Ranch.

A sheepdog follows their handler after cooling off in the water bucket after their turn with the sheep at the 2019 National Sheepdog Finals last week.

A happy sheepdog smiles for the camera after his turn herding the sheep at the 2019 National Sheepdog Finals last week.

A few sheep stand their ground while a sheepdog works to herd them across a field at the 2019 National Sheepdog Finals last week.

