PHOTOS: 2021-22 opening day at Sunlight Mountain Resort

Chelsea Self
  

Sunlight Mountain Resort opened the Tercero Lift on Wednesday morning after a delayed start to the season due to a lack of early snow. Skiers and boarders were welcomed by a layer of fresh snow after an overnight/early morning snow storm left multiple inches in the valley.

Skiers and boarders head to the lift at the base of Sunlight Mountain on opening day for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A skier heads from the parking lot to the lift on opening day at Sunlight Mountain for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A pair of snowboarders hop on the lift at the base of Sunlight Mountain on opening day of the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A trio of young skiers head up the mountain on the lift at Sunlight Mountain for opening day of the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A pair of skiers hop on the lift at the base of Sunlight Mountain on opening day of the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A snowboarder enjoys a fresh layer of snow on the slopes on opening day at Sunlight Mountain for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Skiers and snowboarders head up the mountain on the lift at Sunlight Mountain for the opening day of the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A skier enjoys a fresh layer of snow on the slopes on opening day at Sunlight Mountain for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A skier makes his way down the mountain on opening day at Sunlight Mountain for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A pair of skiers head up the mountain on the lift at Sunlight Mountain for the opening day of the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A snowboarder enjoys a fresh layer of snow on the slopes on opening day at Sunlight Mountain for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A skier makes his way down the mountain on opening day at Sunlight Mountain for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Sunlight ski and snowboard instructors gather and meet near the lodge on opening day at Sunlight Mountain for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

