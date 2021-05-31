 PHOTOS: 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery

Chelsea Self
  

Members of the Western Slope Memorial Day Riders park their motorcycles before attending the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery on Monday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A member of the audience listens in during the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School Air Force Junior ROTC stand in attention during the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery on Monday morning in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Dan LeVan with American Legion Post 83 speaks to members of the audience during Monday morning's 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A member of Boy Scout troop 225 salutes the American Flag during the presentation of colors at Monday morning's 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A member of the Glenwood Springs High School Air Force Junior ROTC performs the 21-gun salute at Monday morning's 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Members of the Western Slope Memorial Day Riders ride their motorcycles out of Rosebud Cemetery after the conclusion of the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Members of the Western Slope Memorial Day Riders ride their motorcycles out of Rosebud Cemetery after the conclusion of the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

