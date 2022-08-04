 PHOTOS: 2022 Garfield County Fair lamb and goat shows | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Garfield County Fair lamb and goat shows

Reagen Koehler shows her heavy weight market lamb during the 2022 Garfield County Fair lamb show on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Tilden Bevan shows his medium weight market lamb during the 2022 Garfield County Fair lamb show on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chance Valezquez stands with his goat during the 2022 Garfield County Fair goat show on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Colton Jewell (right) and Mia McCullough stand with their goats during the goat show at the 2022 Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A 4-H boy hangs out with his lamb in between shows at the 2022 Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Gracin Casaus walks around the arena with his goat during the 2022 Garfield County Fair goat show on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Aleah Herrick stands with her goat during the goat show at the 2022 Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Allyson Sandidge is congratulated by friends and family after winning Grand Champion Market Lamb at the 2022 Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Two 4-H girls stand with their market lambs during the lamb show at the 2022 Garield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Local
