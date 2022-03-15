 PHOTOS: 2022 GlenX Career Expo | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: 2022 GlenX Career Expo

Over 140 business representatives talked with juniors and seniors from Glenwood Springs, Basalt, Carbondale and Aspen

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Basalt High School junior Gigi Rogers tries on a tactical vest at the United States Army National Guard table at the 2022 GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A student stops and talks with representatives from Aspen Strong at the GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Garfield County Sheriff's deputy hands out stickers and lanyards to students at the 2022 GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Colorado Mountain College representative talks with a student at the 2022 GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
GlenX Career Expo speakers Sam Blair, Brisamar Lopez and Cameron Fiscus were the three career talks speakers at Tuesday's expo at Glenwood Springs High School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Information laid out at the Colorado Mountain College table at the 2022 GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
An Encore Electric representative talks with a student at the GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Roaring Fork Conservancy representative talks with students at the GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A student picks up stickers at one of the tables at the 2022 GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School junior Reece McMillian tries out the CAT Simulator at the GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Youthentity culinary student whips up a dish at the GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Northwestern Community College representative talks with students at the 2022 GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more