 PHOTOS: 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Members of the public and hundreds of riders with the non-profit Memorial Day Riders rolled into Rosebud Cemetery on Monday morning to honor fallen veterans at the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

A Memorial Day Rider kneels during the opening prayer of the Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery on Monday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Memorial Day Rider parks her bike with other riders at the start of the Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School Air Force Junior ROTC lead the salute to the dead at the conclusion of Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Memorial Day Riders salute the flag during the lowering of the colors at Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young boy watches as the Memorial Day Riders leave Rosebud Cemetery at the conclusion of Monday's Memorial Day ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Marine Corps recruit lowers the colors at Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Memorial Day Riders bow their heads in prayer during the benediction at Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Julie Ireland sings the National Anthem at Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A trio of french bulldogs hang out in the grass during Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People bow their heads during the opening prayer at Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Memorial Day Rider founder Joaquin Garcia leads the Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery on Monday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more