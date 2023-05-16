 PHOTOS: 25th Carbondale Dandelion Day was its usual visual feast | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: 25th Carbondale Dandelion Day was its usual visual feast

News News |

Bonedale Ballet performs a dandelion dance at the 25th annual Carbondale Dandelion Day on Saturday, May 13 in Sopris Park.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Carbondale celebrated its annual Dandelion Day, 25 years strong now, on Saturday, May 13. The day included a Parade of Species, a garden market, children’s dance, games, live music and environmentally focused informational booths. Here are a few scenes from the day.

The Parade of Species ends in Sopris Park as the little bird and butterfly species watch the dancers in the parade.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Little birds and butterflies stole the show and led the Parade of Species at Dandelion Day in Carbondale on Saturday, May 13.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
The Dandelion Day Parade of Species enters Sopris Park.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Bonedale Ballet performs at the 25th Carbondale Dandelion Day on Saturday, May 13 in Sopris Park.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Little bees from Bonedale Ballet buzz across the stage at Dandelion Day on Saturday, May 13 in Sopris Park.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
One little flying species enjoying the springtime dances.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 