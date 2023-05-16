PHOTOS: 25th Carbondale Dandelion Day was its usual visual feast
Carbondale celebrated its annual Dandelion Day, 25 years strong now, on Saturday, May 13. The day included a Parade of Species, a garden market, children’s dance, games, live music and environmentally focused informational booths. Here are a few scenes from the day.
