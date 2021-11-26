 PHOTOS: 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony

Chelsea Self
  

Fire dancers with the Dance of the Sacred Fire performs for the crowd at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People watch and listen while Symphony in the Valley performs in the Colorado room at the Hotel Colorado 31st annual Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Denver Dolls perform for the audience at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A fire dancer with the Dance of the Sacred Fire performs for the crowd at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young audience member watches as the Legacy Dance Company takes the stage at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Legacy Dance Company dancers perform for the audience at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A fire dancer with the Dance of the Sacred Fire performs for the crowd at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Young Legacy Dance Company dancers perform for the audience at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A fire dancer with the Dance of the Sacred Fire performs for the crowd at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Symphony in the Valley performs Christmas classics in the Colorado room at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Liberty Classical Academy students sing Christmas classics at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
An infant gets their photo taken with Santa in the Devereux room at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People check out the gingerbread houses in the Roosevelt room at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young child looks in awe at the lights at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A child looks around and takes in the lights at the 31st annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

