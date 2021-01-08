PHOTOS: 36th annual skier appreciation day at Sunlight

It was a clear, Colorado bluebird day for the 36th annual skier appreciation day at Sunlight Mountain on Friday. The annual event put on by United Way sold out early this year with a cap of only 1,000 lift tickets available. Though the event usually sees around 1,300 skiers and snowboarders, the ticket cap this year was lowered due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The promotional event that started in 1986 donates proceeds from ticket sales to United Way Battlement to the Bells not only gives skiers and riders a day on the mountain at only $20 a lift ticket but brings games, auctions and contests.

All 1,000 tickets for the 36th annual skier appreciation day at Sunlight Mountain were sold out this year. An event that usually sees around 1,200 people was cut by a couple hundred tickets this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A snowboarder smiles as they ride at Sunlight Moutain Resort during the 36th annual skier appreciation day.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A skier leaves a trail of snow in the air while riding under the lifts at Sunlight Mountain Resort during the 36th annual skier appreciation day.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A skier wearing butterfly wings makes their way down the mountain at Sunlight mountain Resort during the 36th annual skier appreciation day.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A snowboarder flies down the mountain at Sunlight Mountain Resort during the 36th annual skier appreciation day.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Skiers and snowboarders wait in the lift line at Sunlight Mountain Resort for the 36th annual skier appreciation day.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A skier takes their skis off outside of the lodge at the base of Sunlight Mountain Resort during the 36th annual skier appreciation day.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

People eat lunch and relax outside of the lodge at Sunlight Mountain Resort during the 36th annual skier appreciation day.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A skier catches some air while skiing at Sunlight Mountain Resort for the 36th annual skier appreciation day.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent