PHOTOS: 36th annual skier appreciation day at Sunlight
It was a clear, Colorado bluebird day for the 36th annual skier appreciation day at Sunlight Mountain on Friday. The annual event put on by United Way sold out early this year with a cap of only 1,000 lift tickets available. Though the event usually sees around 1,300 skiers and snowboarders, the ticket cap this year was lowered due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The promotional event that started in 1986 donates proceeds from ticket sales to United Way Battlement to the Bells not only gives skiers and riders a day on the mountain at only $20 a lift ticket but brings games, auctions and contests.
