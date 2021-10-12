PHOTOS: 4-H fall pumpkin sale

4-H member Charlie Frank picks out a pumpkin to put on display at the sale on Highway 6 between New Castle and Silt.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Members of the Garfield County G-3 4-H Club spent Friday and Saturday afternoon selling pumpkins to raise funds for their club. Mountain View Tree Farm in Rifle donated the pumpkins for this year’s sale which took place at Murr Ranch on U.S. Highway 6 between New Castle and Silt.

Around $1,400 was raised over the weekend and will be set aside to be used during next year’s Garfield County Fair. Funds will be used to make signs and displays for 4-H animals, leader training and during any trips to the Front Range during the state shooting competition.

Several of the kids in the club and within Garfield County placed in the top 10 in various disciplines at the 2021 state shooting competition.

Members of the G3 4-H Club set up a display of pumpkins at the sale at Murr Ranch on highway 6 between New Castle and Silt.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

G3 4-H Club member Avery Carnahan puts a pumpkin out on display at the fundraiser sale at Murr Ranch on Friday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

4-H member Charlie Frank picks out a pumpkin to put on display at the sale on Highway 6 between New Castle and Silt.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The moneys raised at the pumpkin sale would be used towards 4-H projects, leader training and a trip to state for shooting sports.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Members of the G3 4-H Club set up a display of pumpkins at the sale at Murr Ranch on highway 6 between New Castle and Silt.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

4-H member Marcus Erpestad writes up a display with pumpkin prices at the sale on highway 6 between New Castle and Silt.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The funds raised at the pumpkin sale would be used towards 4-H projects, leader training and a trip to state for shooting sports.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com