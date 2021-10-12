PHOTOS: 4-H fall pumpkin sale
Members of the Garfield County G-3 4-H Club spent Friday and Saturday afternoon selling pumpkins to raise funds for their club. Mountain View Tree Farm in Rifle donated the pumpkins for this year’s sale which took place at Murr Ranch on U.S. Highway 6 between New Castle and Silt.
Around $1,400 was raised over the weekend and will be set aside to be used during next year’s Garfield County Fair. Funds will be used to make signs and displays for 4-H animals, leader training and during any trips to the Front Range during the state shooting competition.
Several of the kids in the club and within Garfield County placed in the top 10 in various disciplines at the 2021 state shooting competition.
