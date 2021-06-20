 PHOTOS: A ‘Berry Special Weekend’ in Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: A ‘Berry Special Weekend’ in Glenwood Springs

News News |

Chelsea Self and Ray K. Erku
Post Independent

Friday car show

Renew Assisted Living Center resident Hal Sundin looks at the cars at Friday's car show during the Berry Special Weekend.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Cars line up in the parking lot at Renew Assisted Living Center in Glenwood during Friday's Berry Special Weekend.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Renew Assisted Living Center resident Frank Cesark looks at the cars at Friday's car show during the Berry Special Weekend.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Cars line up in the parking lot at Renew Assisted Living Center in Glenwood during Friday's Berry Special Weekend.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visitors attend a live concert underneath the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood during Saturday’s Berry Special Weekend.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Not all visitors at Saturday’s Berry Special Weekend in Glenwood Springs were human. J.J. the Moluccan cockatoo grips the shoulder of his owner, Glenwood Springs resident Darin Raymond, as he attends the day’s festivities underneath the Grand Avenue Bridge.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
This baby seemed to be enjoying the Berry Special Weekend people watching in Glenwood Springs on Saturday as much as the adults.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com.

