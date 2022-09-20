 PHOTOS: A day trip to the Crystal River Valley | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: A day trip to the Crystal River Valley

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

The coke ovens located across from Redstone were constructed by the Colorado Fuel and Iron Company in 1899. The high-grade coking coal of the Coal Basin area, and the beehive coking ovens in Redstone, spurred the construction of the Crystal River Railroad.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Crystal River flows through the valley just outside of Redstone.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People go for a mid-morning walk down Redstone Boulevard in downtown Redstone before a rain storm rolled into the valley.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A man sits outside the Redstone General Store soaking in the morning sun while enjoying a cup of coffee.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Redstone Inn was opened in 1902 by John Cleveland Osgood to house miners and their families working the nearby coal mines.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Redstone General Store in located in the heart of the old mining town of Redstone.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The view from McClure Pass along the West Elk Loop Scenic Byway on Colorado Highway 133.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A fisherman enjoys a quiet morning at Beaver Lake in Marble before a midday rain storm.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A kayak sits along the shore of Beaver Lake in Marble during a quiet morning before a rain storm.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

AdProof
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 