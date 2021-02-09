 PHOTOS: A day with the GSPD Code Enforcers | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: A day with the GSPD Code Enforcers

Chelsea Self
  

Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officers Lynne Springer and Clare Roberts perform enforcement and proactive duties related to Municipal Ordinances and State Laws. They are primarily responsible for resolving issues such as animal complaints, trash, weed violations, snow removal, parking complaints, zoning violations, and abandoned vehicle impounds.

These responsibilities vary and change with the seasons.

Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officer Lynne Springer talks with her partner before placing a snow removal warning on a house in downtown Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officer Clare Roberts helps a dog get into the back of the truck before locating and contacting the owners.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officers Lynne Springer and Clare Roberts work together to write up a parking complaint ticket.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officer Lynne Springer waits for a church owner to come to the door before placing a snow removal warning on the door.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officer Lynne Springer writes up a warning for snow removal at a church in downtown Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officer Clare Roberts walks away from a house after placing a snow removal warning in downtown Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officer Lynne Springer writes up a warning for snow removal at a business in downtown Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officer Clare Roberts walks to place a parking complaint ticket on a vehicle in West Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

