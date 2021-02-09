PHOTOS: A day with the GSPD Code Enforcers
Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officers Lynne Springer and Clare Roberts perform enforcement and proactive duties related to Municipal Ordinances and State Laws. They are primarily responsible for resolving issues such as animal complaints, trash, weed violations, snow removal, parking complaints, zoning violations, and abandoned vehicle impounds.
These responsibilities vary and change with the seasons.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
PHOTOS: A day with the GSPD Code Enforcers
Glenwood Springs Code Enforcement officers Lynne Springer and Clare Roberts perform enforcement and proactive duties related to Municipal Ordinances and State Laws. They are primarily responsible for resolving issues such as animal complaints, trash, weed…