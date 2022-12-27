PHOTOS: A look back at the top 22 photos of 2022
Here is a look back at Post Independent staff photographer Chelsea Self’s favorite images of 2022.
2022 in Review: One Glenwood city manager’s legacy ends, and the long search for a worthy replacement
Editor’s note: The Post Independent news team continues its look back at some of the big stories and key issues that shaped 2022 in Glenwood Springs and across Garfield County, and what can be expected as the calendar turns to 2023.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.