 PHOTOS: A look back at the top 22 photos of 2022 | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: A look back at the top 22 photos of 2022

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Here is a look back at Post Independent staff photographer Chelsea Self’s favorite images of 2022.

Two of Mark Hatch’s sled dogs wait patiently for the rest of the team to be hooked up before taking off on an afternoon run from the West Elk Trailhead in March.
YIRTopPhotos-GPI-122822
A big horn sheep ram looks up while grazing near Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs on a sunny but chilly afternoon in March.
YIRTopPhotos-GPI-122822
Warren Roberts checks on ewes and their lambs in one of the outdoor holding pens at the Open Heart Ranch in April.
YIRTopPhotos-GPI-122822
Glenwood Springs fire crews respond to a structure fire at the Affordable Inns in West Glenwood in April.
YIRTopPhotos-GPI-122822
Adventure cat Liebchem sits pretty for a photo on the Rio Grande Trail south of Glenwood.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
10-year-old Ethan Glenn helps place flags at the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day weekend at Rosebud Cemetery on in May.
YIRTopPhotos-GPI-122822
Counter protesters stand on the opposite side of Grand Avenue during a standing protest for women’s rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, ending the constitutional right to abortion, at Sayre Park in July.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A rafting company floats a group of visitors down the Colorado River past the confluence of the Roaring Fork River near Two Rivers Park in July.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A team roper competes at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo in July.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Carbondale Mountain Fair goer offers an avocado during the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle in July.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People sit back and enjoy the laser show at the Fourth of July Celebration in Glenwood Springs at Two Rivers Park in July.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
4-H kids hang out in the pens with their pigs during the fair weigh-in at the 2022 Garfield County Fair in August.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School quartback Joaquin Sandoval reaches out to catch the ball while running plays at practice in August.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A pair of team ropers work together at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo in July.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Allyson Sandidge is congratulated by friends and family after winning Grand Champion Market Lamb at the 2022 Garfield County Fair in August.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A cowboy gears up for some bull riding at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo Xtreme Bull Riding night in August.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A cowboy gears up for some bull riding at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo Xtreme Bull Riding night in August.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Bailey Winder celebrates with her teammates after a play during a September game against the Basalt Longhorns at the Glenwood Springs Demon Volleyball Invitational.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Sopris Elementary School students run laps during the school’s annual FUNdRun fundraising event in October in the field adjacent to the school.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The team captains of the Rifle Bears and Glenwood Springs Demons shake hands after the coin toss at the start of the rivalry game at Rifle High School in September.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Aspen Ballet Folklorico perform for the audience during the Dia de los Muertos celebration in Carbondale in November.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Nine-year-old Indy Morgan from Utah checks out the Christmas decorations at the 32nd annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony in November.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 