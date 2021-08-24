 PHOTOS: A morning at the alpaca farm | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: A morning at the alpaca farm

Chelsea Self
  

Sopris Alpaca Farm co-owner Cory Wesson feeds the female alpacas during the morning feeding on Monday morning before opening.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sopris Alpaca Farm co-owner Cory Wesson sweeps up poo in the pin with the yearling alpacas during the morning chores at the farm on Monday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sopris Alpaca Farm co-owner Cory Wesson drops off a load of hay for the alpacas during the morning chores on the farm.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sopris Alpaca Farm co-owner Cory Wesson checks an irrigation line in a field on the farm between New Castle and Silt.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sopris Alpaca Farm co-owner Cory Wesson walks a female alpaca over to the fence for a shot of medicine during the morning chores on Monday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sopris Alpaca Farm co-owner Cory Wesson checks an irrigation line in a field on the farm between New Castle and Silt.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A one-week-old alpaca gets a kiss from it’s momma at Sopris Alpaca Farm between New Castle and Silt.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sopris Alpaca Farm co-owner Cory Wesson heads out of the shed with medicine for a female alpaca during the morning chores on Monday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sopris Alpaca Farm co-owner Cory Wesson leaves the pin after feeding the male alpacas during the morning chores on the farm.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sopris Alpaca Farm co-owner Cory Wesson puts medicine on a sore on an alpaca's nose that has been struggling to heal during the morning chores on Monday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

