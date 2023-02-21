PHOTOS: A quiet Monday afternoon at Rifle Falls State Park

Glenwood Springs resident Jim Wetzel, left, looks on Rifle Falls State Park with Vaughn Knight on Monday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Despite waters from East Rifle Creek raging down its Leadville Limestone, Rifle Falls State Park was enveloped by a still quiet on Monday afternoon. Most of its trails at the bottom and top of the falls were covered by either ice and snow — or both. The falls themselves, however, right now have large, spectacular shards of ice clinging onto the cliffs underneath the spewing water.

Visitors were sparse on this President’s Day, but the ones who did show up to endure the elements had the local natural wonder to themselves.

Rifle Falls State Park is located at 5775 Colorado Highway 325. It can be accessed by heading northeast of Rifle past Rifle Gap Reservoir and Grass Valley Road until you reach the State Park. From Silt, head north by Grass Valley Reservoir at Harvey Gap State Park until you reach Grass Valley Road. Head west, then north on Colorado Highway 325.

Water cascades down rocks at Rifle Falls State Park on Monday.

Visitors view the falls at Rifle Falls State Park on Monday.

Large shards of ice cling onto rocks underneath the falls at Rifle Falls State Park on Monday.

A fence zigzags beside a stream at Rifle Falls State Park on Monday.

A map of Rifle Falls State Park’s Bobcat Trail on Monday.

A young deer looks out in the distance near Rifle Falls State Park on Monday.

