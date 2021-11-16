 PHOTOS: A salute to veterans | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: A salute to veterans

Chelsea Self
  

Glenwood Springs High School honored veterans last week during their annual Veterans Day assembly. Students and honored guests were treated with performances by the GSHS band, choir and Air Force Junior ROTC. This year’s guest speaker was former US Marine Corps sergeant Kirstie Ennis who was injured in a helicopter crash during a tour in Afghanistan.

Honorary veterans and guests stand during the presentation of the colors during the Glenwood Springs High School Veterans Day assembly last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School students stand in attention during the presentation of the colors at the start of the annual Veterans Day assembly last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A veteran is honored and recognized during the annual Veterans Day assembly at Glenwood Springs High School last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Honorary veterans and guests hold flags and roses during the annual Veterans Day assembly at Glenwood Springs High School last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs Air Force JROTC present the colors at the annual Veterans Day assembly at the school last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A veteran is honored and recognized during the annual Veterans Day assembly at Glenwood Springs High School last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School band perform during the annual Veterans Day assembly at the school last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Guest speaker and veteran Kirstie Ennis addresses students and veterans at the annual Veterans Day assembly at Glenwood Springs High School last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Honorary veterans and guests attend the Glenwood Springs High School Veterans Day assembly last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School JROTC salute to veterans at the annual Veterans Day assembly at the school last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A member of the Glenwood Springs High School JROTC addresses the audience during the annual Veterans Day assembly last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School band perform during the annual Veterans Day assembly at the school last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School JROTC stand in attention at the annual Veterans Day assembly at the school last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

