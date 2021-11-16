PHOTOS: A salute to veterans
Glenwood Springs High School honored veterans last week during their annual Veterans Day assembly. Students and honored guests were treated with performances by the GSHS band, choir and Air Force Junior ROTC. This year’s guest speaker was former US Marine Corps sergeant Kirstie Ennis who was injured in a helicopter crash during a tour in Afghanistan.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: A salute to veterans
Glenwood Springs High School honored veterans last week during their annual Veterans Day assembly. Students and honored guests were treated with performances by the GSHS band, choir and Air Force Junior ROTC. This year’s guest…