PHOTOS: A snowbird’s paradise in Glenwood Springs

Photos from around Glenwood Springs after recent week-long snowstorm

Chelsea Self
  

Little birds hang out on bare branches above a bird feeder at a house in downtown Glenwood Springs on a chilly afternoon.
Chelsea Self/ Post Independent
A man walks across the pedestrian bridge over the Roaring Fork River on a chilly afternoon in Glenwood Springs.
Chelsea Self/ Post Independent
Geese and ducks float in the Colorado River near Iron Mountain Hot Springs on a very chilly day in Glenwood Springs.
Chelsea Self/ Post Independent
Eastbound traffic sits backed up near exit 116 in Glenwood Springs after Interstate 70 closed through Glenwood Canyon Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle accident.
Chelsea Self/ Post Independent
Snow covered slopes sit in the shade on a very chilly day in Glenwood Springs.
Chelsea Self/ Post Independent
A dog catches up to their owner while walking through the snow at the field behind the high school on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/ Post Independent
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park trams sit still on the line during a near blue bird day in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self/ Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

