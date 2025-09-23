PHOTOS: A steampunk shindig powered on

The last Silt ‘Storical Steampunk Shindig took place in 2018, but the annual celebration fizzled out during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the gears turned again, bringing the event back with music by Oran Mor, themed food from Two Forks and handmade wares from local vendors.

The Denver Victorian Society joined in, hosting tea dueling, a trunk fashion show and an absinthe demonstration. Children also crafted steampunk hats for next year with help from Garfield County Libraries, which helped organize the event.

Absinthe, popular in the 1800s and early 1900s, was known as the "Green Fairy" tastes like licorice or anise and if it's colored green today, it means it's cheap, according to the Denver Victorian Society, who presented on absinthe during the Silt 'Storical Steampunk Shindig on Saturday in the Silt Historical Park.

Blades made and lasered through to cut out shapes by 970 Bladeworks from Rifle were on sale during the Silt 'Storical Steampunk Shindig on Saturday at Silt Historical Park.

Jessica Twiss from the Denver Victorian Society was part of the group that came up to be a part of the Silt Steampunk 'Storical Shindig at the Silt Historical Society on Saturday. Twiss ran the tea dueling, seen here pouring the tea to start the first duel of the day.

The band Oran Mor, a phrase in Gaelic which means "great melody", played a mix of Americana and Celtic music at the Silt 'Storical Steampunk Shindig on Saturday at Silt Historical Park.

To create the absinthe drink, water is first dripped out over a sugar cube sitting on an absinthe spoon over the glass. There are a couple ways to do it, with a carafe like this being the French way, which was brought by the Denver Victorian Society for the Silt 'Storical Steampunk Shindig on Saturday at Silt Historical Park.

Brianna Shuler, a member of the Denver Victorian Society, dressed in clothing she made, stands next to another dress she made from classes on how to make Victorian clothing at the Fashion Trunk Show portion of the Silt 'Storical Steampunk Shindig on Saturday at Silt Historical Park.

River Dragon, winner of the teapot race, was also selling hand-embroidered towels with steampunk designs at the Silt 'Storical Steampunk Shindig on Saturday at her booth at the Silt Historical Park. She was also offering tarot readings.

Wrench Marked Lighting, owned by Adam Gentzler, was a the Silt 'Storical Steampunk Shindig on Saturday at Silt Historical Park. These lamps turn on with a twist of a valve and are able to hold bottles of drink and glasses.

Dan'O McCue with his Functional Art at the Silt 'Storical Steampunk Shindig on Saturday at Silt Historical Park, dressed for the occasion next to a lamp with glass teacups and wooden boxes with toy cars topping them.