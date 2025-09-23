PHOTOS: A steampunk shindig powered on
The last Silt ‘Storical Steampunk Shindig took place in 2018, but the annual celebration fizzled out during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the gears turned again, bringing the event back with music by Oran Mor, themed food from Two Forks and handmade wares from local vendors.
The Denver Victorian Society joined in, hosting tea dueling, a trunk fashion show and an absinthe demonstration. Children also crafted steampunk hats for next year with help from Garfield County Libraries, which helped organize the event.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.