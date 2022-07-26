PHOTOS: A taste of the Wild West at the Carbondale Rodeo

A team roper competes at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

IF YOU GO: When: Every Thursday until Aug. 18

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Grand entry at 7:30 p.m. Where: Gus Darien Riding Arena

1151 County Road 100 (Catherine Store Road)

Carbondale Cost: Individual tickets are $10. Children 10 and under are free.

Every Thursday evening, the setting sun illuminates the dust-filled air rising from the grounds of the Gus Darien arena in Carbondale. Locals and visitors fill the stands, and tailgaters fire up barbecues — all for a chance to experience a taste of the Wild West.

From the crow’s nest high above the arena comes Branden Edwards’ official announcement that it’s rodeo time.

“Every single Thursday here at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo we start with one beautiful thing; with honor, with pride and excitement, we ring the bell to say it’s rodeo time,” Edwards says over the loudspeaker.

A break away roper competes at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

With the hopes of keeping the Roaring Fork Valley’s rich western heritage alive, the Carbondale rodeo started in 2003 and was revamped into a nonprofit two years later to officially become the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo Association.

Carbondale resident Sarvary Koller attends the rodeo a couple of times a year to cheer on her neighbor who takes part in the roping events.

A bull rider holds on tight during their eight-second ride at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

“We come to see him and really just support the awesome local culture of the rodeo,” Koller said. “It’s almost like the Wild West.”

The rodeo goes on weekly, rain or shine, from June to August and features the typical competitive events ranging from bull and bronc riding to team and ribbon roping and mutton busting for the kids.

A young team roper races after a steer before the start of the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A young mutton buster sits and waits for the start of the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A father and son cowboy duo sit behind the arena before the start of the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A young cowgirl watches as the steers go through the alleyway before the start of the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A pair of team ropers work together at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A saddle bronc rider holds on tight in hopes of making the eight seconds at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A cowboy warms up for an event at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The full crowd acknowledges the National Anthem at the start of the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent