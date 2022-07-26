PHOTOS: A taste of the Wild West at the Carbondale Rodeo
When: Every Thursday until Aug. 18
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Grand entry at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gus Darien Riding Arena
1151 County Road 100 (Catherine Store Road)
Carbondale
Cost: Individual tickets are $10. Children 10 and under are free.
Every Thursday evening, the setting sun illuminates the dust-filled air rising from the grounds of the Gus Darien arena in Carbondale. Locals and visitors fill the stands, and tailgaters fire up barbecues — all for a chance to experience a taste of the Wild West.
From the crow’s nest high above the arena comes Branden Edwards’ official announcement that it’s rodeo time.
“Every single Thursday here at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo we start with one beautiful thing; with honor, with pride and excitement, we ring the bell to say it’s rodeo time,” Edwards says over the loudspeaker.
With the hopes of keeping the Roaring Fork Valley’s rich western heritage alive, the Carbondale rodeo started in 2003 and was revamped into a nonprofit two years later to officially become the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo Association.
Carbondale resident Sarvary Koller attends the rodeo a couple of times a year to cheer on her neighbor who takes part in the roping events.
“We come to see him and really just support the awesome local culture of the rodeo,” Koller said. “It’s almost like the Wild West.”
The rodeo goes on weekly, rain or shine, from June to August and features the typical competitive events ranging from bull and bronc riding to team and ribbon roping and mutton busting for the kids.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User