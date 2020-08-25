PHOTOS: Aerial views of Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch Fires

The Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn up the ridge lines from Glenwood Canyon as seen from the air during a flyover with EcoFlight.

Post Independent visual journalist Chelsea Self took to the sky with nonprofit EcoFlight based out of Aspen on Monday to capture photos of the Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch Fires as they continue to burn.

The Grizzly Creek Fire grew on Monday to 32,060 acres, and is now 44% contained, according to a Tuesday morning press release. While the Pine Gulch Fire in Western Garfield County was at 133,999 acres and is at 47% containment.

A spotter plane flies over the Grizzly Creek Fire as seen from above on Monday afternoon.

An aerial of the City of Glenwood Springs.

An aerial of the Roan Plateau north of Rifle.

The burn scar left behind from the Pine Gulch Fire near DeBeque.

The Pine Gulch Fire continues to burn as flames shoot into the sky on a ridge as seen from a fly over with EcoFlight on Monday afternoon.

The Pine Gulch Fire continues to burn as flames shoot into the sky on a steep ridge as seen from a fly over with EcoFlight on Monday afternoon.

The Grizzly Creek burn scar along the steep ridges above Glenwood Canyon as seen from the air on Monday afternoon.

Slurry marks paint the ridges above Glenwood Canyon as the Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn on Monday afternoon.

Editor’s note: The Post Independent worked on this project with other news agencies and Aspen-based nonprofit EcoFlight, which educates and advocates for the protection of remaining wildlands and wildlife habitat using small aircraft. For more information, go to ecoflight.org.