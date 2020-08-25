PHOTOS: Aerial views of Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch Fires
Post Independent visual journalist Chelsea Self took to the sky with nonprofit EcoFlight based out of Aspen on Monday to capture photos of the Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch Fires as they continue to burn.
The Grizzly Creek Fire grew on Monday to 32,060 acres, and is now 44% contained, according to a Tuesday morning press release. While the Pine Gulch Fire in Western Garfield County was at 133,999 acres and is at 47% containment.
Editor’s note: The Post Independent worked on this project with other news agencies and Aspen-based nonprofit EcoFlight, which educates and advocates for the protection of remaining wildlands and wildlife habitat using small aircraft. For more information, go to ecoflight.org.
