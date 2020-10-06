PHOTOS: An apple pickin’ good time
It was the final “you pick” weekend at Orchard Creek Ranch in Canyon Creek. Apple pickers had a choice between three varieties of apples: Jonathan, Rome and Double Red delicious. Outside of the orchard the ranch also sells apple cider, CBD products, and honey from bees on site. These products can be purchased online at orchardcreekranch.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User