PHOTOS: An apple pickin’ good time | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: An apple pickin’ good time

Chelsea Self
  

Jen and Sarah Ware pick apples together at the Orchard Creek Ranch in Canyon Creek last week.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
It was the final “you pick” weekend at Orchard Creek Ranch in Canyon Creek. Apple pickers had a choice between three varieties of apples: Jonathan, Rome and Double Red delicious. Outside of the orchard the ranch also sells apple cider, CBD products, and honey from bees on site. These products can be purchased online at orchardcreekranch.com.

Polina LaConte and her four-year-old son John John work together to pick apples at Orchard Creek Ranch.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Four-year-old John John LaConte picks the apple out of the picker while gathering apples with his mom.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Unpicked apples hang high in a tree at Orchard Creek Ranch in Canyon Creek.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Jen, John and Sarah Ware work togehter to pick out apples at Orchard Creek Ranch last Thursday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Four-year-old John John LaConte puts his apples on the scale after picking them with his mom at Orchard Creek Ranch.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
