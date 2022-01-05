PHOTOS: An ice time at Rifle Mountain Park
Freezing-cold, inclement weather hitting Garfield County over the past week means shards of ice are now building at Rifle Mountain Park. These icicles become so massive and sturdy, climbers eventually scale up them for sport.
