PHOTOS: An ice time at Rifle Mountain Park

Freezing-cold, inclement weather hitting Garfield County over the past week means shards of ice are now building at Rifle Mountain Park. These icicles become so massive and sturdy, climbers eventually scale up them for sport.

Ice shards hang from the ceiling of a cave at Rifle Mountain Park on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Icicles run down in the interior of a cave at Rifle Mountain Park on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A cathedral of ice hangs from a cliff at Rifle Mountain Park on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Drops of water bead down shards of ice at Rifle Mountain Park on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Smaller shards of ice branch out from larger at Rifle Mountain Park on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A turkey trots through snow and dead brush at Rifle Mountain Park on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A magpie nibbles on roadkill while perched on a dead tree branch just outside Rifle Mountain Park on Wednesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

